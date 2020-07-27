How To Host Your Own At-Home Kalamazoo Ribfest This Year

This weekend was supposed to be the big one. The real one. The first weekend of August always brings the music, fun, tastes and positive vibes of Ribfest to Kalamazoo every year. We all know what ended up happening to that and basically every other event this year, but that doesn't have to stop you from being the toast of the town, at least to your friends or family. There is yet still hope if you'd like to put on a Kalamazoo Ribfest of your own.

The first thing you gotta do is figure out music. How the trash are you gonna get all those national and local acts into your home and backyard? Well unless you're friends with all of them I highly doubt you'll be able to. But what you CAN do is have this sweet Kalamazoo Ribfest Playlist jamming the entire time, featuring local favorites, national favorites and all the great music you hear at Ribfest from your local Townsquare Media stations. It's the perfect mix.

Next, Ribs. Never cooked ribs before? Here's what to do:

1) Clean a flat surface area in your kitchen

2) Lay the ribs on the surface and sprinkle both sides with salt, white pepper, paprika, & brown sugar (not-so secret recipe).

3) Lay them on their side in a roasting pot and cover with aluminum foil

4) Bake the ribs at a low temperature (275F) for 3 to 4 hours or until they're tender.

5) Let them cool in the fridge over night.

6) The next day throw them bad boys on the grill until sizzling.

7) Slather with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.

Now you can invite your family over and have them provide all the crucial sides to go with your meal. Just make sure you're practicing safe social distancing and that nobody attending has been or been around someone who is sick. We know it isn't quite the same but we look forward to taking care of this for you in 2021.

