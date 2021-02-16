After a shoveling out your driveway, it's depressing to see the end of it get filled in again by the city plows. But there's a way to avoid it.

As discussed on the show this morning, we learned that clearing an area to the right of your driveway may avoid the snow plow blues.

The technique is kind of simple, you simply clear an area in the direction the plow comes down your street, so that when he hits the clear area, there will be no snow left to cover the end of your sriveway with.

Here's a simple diagram:

Here's a video showing you how it's done. I've yet to try this, so I can't recommend it. In fact, on-street parking is so tight on the street where I Iive, I think this whole idea is impossible for me.