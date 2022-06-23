It's an annual tradition that is Pure Michigan at its finest! The annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge walk is only months away and the Mackinac Bridge Authority is releasing new details ahead of the September event.

The yearly event, which was started by then-Michigan Governor G. Mennen Williams in 1958, typically draws in 40,000-65,000 participants each year. So what can you expect in 2022?

When is the Walk?

With exception of the inaugural Bridge Walk, the event has taken place every Labor Day since 1959. This year Labor Day and the Mackinac Bridge Walk will take place on Monday September 5, 2022.

What Time Does the Walk Start?

Traditionally the Governor of Michigan and their party will start the walk at 7:00 a.m. Participants are allowed to start their journey anytime after Governor Whitmer and her party begin the walk. No participants are allowed to start after 11:30 a.m. in order to ensure everyone completes their journey in time for traffic to re-open.

Will There Be Traffic?

Pedestrian traffic? Yes. Vehicular traffic? No. The Mackinac Bridge will close to vehicular traffic starting at 6:30 a.m. and will not re-open until noon to accommodate the annual event.

How Much Does it Cost?

The MBA states there are no fees or registration necessary for those who wish to make the walk. However, you will receive a numbered certificate once you complete your walk.

How Long is the Walk?

You'll walk nearly 10 miles should you choose to make the roundtrip trek across the Mackinac Bridge. The average time to make that roundtrip journey is 2 hours.

Do You Have to Walk the Whole Bridge?

No, participants are allowed to travel halfway across the bridge. Those who do not cross the halfway point by 10:00 a.m. will be turned around to ensure the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic by noon.

Where Do You Start?

Participants may start their journey from either the north end of the bridge at St. Ignace or the south end start near Mackinaw City.

Are There Restrooms Along the Way?

No, there will be no restrooms or porta-potties along the bridge. You only chance to use the facilities will be in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. So make sure you go before you, well, go!

Can I Bring a Stroller?

Yes! Strollers and wheelchairs are allowed to make the trek across the Mackinac Bridge. However, you'll need to leave your furry friends at home-- with the exception of certified service animals. No signs, umbrellas, bicycles, wagons, skateboard, etc. are allowed.

Will There Be a Shuttle?

There will not be a shuttle bus available to take you back to your starting destination. That means you must plan accordingly! Says the MBA, "Walkers who decide to walk across the entire bridge will need to arrange their own transportation back to the end of the bridge where they started after the bridge reopens to public traffic."

I have never participated in this annual event but I have family and friends who make the trek every year! Have you ever crossed the Might Mac on foot? Additional details can be found at mackinacbridge.org/events/walk/.