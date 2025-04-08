How to Save Big and Score a SW Michigan Golf Card

Sooner or later, the weather is going to clear up in Southwest Michigan. Once it does, the long wait to get back on the greens and whack a few balls will be over. But before you start scheduling your spring and summer golf trips, why not save some serious cash first?

This year, Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and our partners at Sieze the Deal are offering golfers a chance to save over $100 with the 2025 Southwest Michigan Golf Card.

This year's golf card unlocks full, 18-hole rounds at five of Southwest Michigan's premiere golf courses, plus an interactive simulation experience that can boost your game, all for a fraction of the price.

Where Can I Golf for Cheap in Southwest Michigan with the 2025 Golf Card?

Here are the five golf courses you can play at when you save with the 2025 Golf Card:

Plus, you'll get a one-hour session at the Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft, where you can utilize their state-of-the-art virtual golf simulaters to analyze and perfect your game.

An 18-hole round at all five parks and the one-hour session at Next Level is valued at $204. But the 2025 Southwest Michigan Golf Card is yours for just $89. You do the math - You and your buddies could save hundreds for your golf outings this year by snatching up these cards.

But don't wait around for the weather to clear up. Once the stack of 150 is sold, they're gone for good.

Head to SeizeTheDeal.com or click the Sieze the Deal tab on the trending bar of this website to grab your 2025 Golf Card today!

More information and Specs

Valid Monday - Sunday for one 18-hole round of golf (two consecutive 9-hole rounds and one hour-long simulator session where applicable) at each location on the card during the 2025 season. Cart rental not included. Tee time is required; please call ahead to schedule. Not valid for tournament or league play, outings, or special events. No cash value; no cash/credit back for unused rounds. Not valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. Expires 12/31/2025.

