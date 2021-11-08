The Longest Partial Eclipse of the Century is This Month, How to Watch

Astronomy geeks, like myself, are going to love the skies this month. A unique event is about to occur, and the chances of catching it are pretty high.

November will see a partial lunar eclipse in the skies above, and not just any lunar eclipse, but the longest of the century. The eclipse is set to take place overnight on November 18 & November 19 according to CBS News reports.

According to NASA, the eclipse will last about 3 hours and 28 minutes on those dates and all those across the globe will need to do to see the history-making event is and simply walk outside to catch a glimpse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you.

NASA's advice for those wanting to catch a glimpse here in the U.S. to look to the sky between 2 to 4 a.m. ET on the east coast. Those on the west coast can look up at the sky between 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. PT.

Unlike a total lunar eclipse when the moon traverses Earth's shadow and the entire moon is covered, partial lunar eclipses occur when the moon does not pass completely into Earth's shadow.

The longest partial lunar eclipse occurred back in 2018 and lasted 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 57 seconds. There will be 228 lunar eclipses this century, between 2001 and 2100. Most years will have two while some years will experience three or four.