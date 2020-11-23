How To Watch Thanksgiving Parades

2020 is a very different year. The COVID-19 pandemic is effecting every aspect of our lives, and even the annual Thanksgiving parades are not immune.

The biggest of then all is the Macy's Parade in New York City. The 94th annual Thanksgiving day parade will air on Thanksgiving morning from 9am until 12 noon on NBC. This years parade will not look like others in the past. Normally the parade draws some 3 1/2 million in-person spectators who stand along the 2 1/2 mile parade route. This year all activity will take place on the Harold Square in Midtown, and the biggest change is that the only way to watch is on television.

"For New Yorkers who typically see it live and in person, this change for them is that they are going to experience it the same way the rest of the country experiences it, said Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "But I think for the rest of the country, it's not going to be too different"

Performers for Macy's parade include Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle, American Idol winner Jordan Sparks and 'Hamilton' Tony willer Leslie Odom Jr.

In Detroit, America's Thanksgiving Parade will still happen, but like Macy's parade the Detroit parade will be without crowds and will be for a T.V. audience and online audience only.

Organizers had hoped to have to have the parade downtown, but due to the states lockdown and for the safety of all, the parade has been moved to a different location.

Organizers of America's Thanksgiving Parade said that people need to wake up on Thanksgiving and see this parade, it is a tradition and part of our lives.

Happy Thanksgiving, for more information on the parade click here.

