HS Basketball – Beavers Bounce Mounties in I-8 Battle

The Harper Creek Beavers have played well since the calendar flipped to 2020. A 4-3 record in the month of January still wasn't enough to make it into the top half of the Interstate 8.

Wins are important, but none was more important than the one the Blue and White earned at home in our Game of the Night.

In Friday's back-and-forth battle, the Beavers were able to hit key free throws in the fourth quarter to help them pull ahead for a 53-49 victory. It's the third win in the last four games for Harper, who returns above .500 at 7-6 overall (5-4 Interstate 8).

Senior guard Rae'Quan Funches scored nine of his team-high 15 points to lead the Beavers. Senior Ryan Vette added 11, hitting three buckets from long range. Harper Creek hit nine threes on the night.

The Mounties (2-11, 1-9 I-8) saw their bigs lead the way. Sophomore Carson Cooper, standing at 6'9", had 15 points on the night. Front court teammate Ian Weller, a 6'5' sophomore forward, led Northwest with 17 points.

Even though Lakeview was the lone City school not in action, there were quite a few close games in the area. Check all the scores below.

Boys Basketball

Kalamazoo Central 64, Battle Creek Central 54 (BC Central 6-8)

Harper Creek 53, Jackson Northwest 49 (Harper Creek 7-6)

Pennfield 42, Parma Western 40 (Pennfield 10-3)

St. Philip 72, Waldron 45 (St. Philip 11-3)

Camden-Frontier 63, Athens 51 (Athens 7-6)

Bellevue 89, Jackson Christian 45 (Bellevue 11-2)

Pittsford 77, Climax-Scotts 48 (Climax-Scotts 7-6)

Delton vs. Kalamazoo Hackett (Delton 6-6)

Maple Valley 62, Galesburg-Augusta 44 (Maple Valley 2-10, Galesburg-Augusta 1-12)

Loy Norrix 61, Gull Lake 59 (Gull Lake 6-7)

Coldwater 64, Marshall 54 (Marshall 6-7)

Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Olivet 47 (Olivet 3-10)

Quincy 53, Springport 52 (Quincy 10-3)

Girls Basketball

Battle Creek Central 49, Kalamazoo Central 41 (BC Central 10-4)

Harper Creek 46, Jackson Northwest 29 (Harper Creek 12-3)

Parma Western 47, Pennfield 31 (P 4-10)

Kalamazoo Hackett 44, Delton 31 (Delton 7-8)

Galesburg-Augusta 41, Maple Valley 35 (Galesburg-Augusta 8-7, Maple Valley 2-11)

Gull Lake vs. Loy Norrix (Gull Lake 6-7)

Coldwater 45, Marshall 43 (Marshall 6-8)

Olivet 38, Lake Odessa Lakewood 29 (Olivet 8-6)

Springport 44, Quincy 19 (Quincy 9-5)