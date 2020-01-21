HS Basketball – Cold Tigers Get By Comeback Cougars

It has been a friendly rivalry between the St. Philip Fighting Tigers and the Calhoun Christian Cougars on the hardwood, especially since several student-athletes share time with each school in athletics co-op programs.

Calhoun Christian provides the Boys and Girls soccer programs for St. Philip athletes, while St. Philip offers baseball, football, softball, cross country, track, Boys Golf and Girls tennis for Calhoun Christian athletes. Other than volleyball, each school has their own basketball squads.

This small-school rivalry has blossomed over the last few years. This year is no different, as both the Fighting Tigers and Cougars have been very successful on the hardwood. St. Philip entered the evening at 6-2 overall. Calhoun Christian is beginning their second half of their independent schedule already, sitting at 7-3.

It was a busy Tuesday night in the Michigan High School Athletic Association, even among the Cereal City area schools. The recap of our Game of the Night and the scores can be seen below in our video.