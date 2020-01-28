HS Basketball – Listeners Chose Wisely at Calhoun Christian

For the first time in a decade, our Game of the Night took us to the friendly confines of Calhoun Christian after the listeners chose where to go two weeks ago.

It was a battle of the two smallest schools in Battle Creek as the Cougars hosted the Battle Creek Academy Tigers. The former Lakeview Junior High was packed for a fantastic match-up of two solid programs that have performed well on the hardwood this season. Calhoun Christian entered the contest at 7-4 on the season, while Academy sat at 5-3.

It was a back-and-forth battle where the lead for either side didn't spread beyond five points until the end.

Check out the recap of our game and all the scores from a busy Tuesday night in the Cereal City.