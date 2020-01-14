HS Basketball – Panthers Outlast Beavers in OT

The Interstate 8 has tightened up early in the season after the Pennfield Panthers topped the Marshall Redhawks last Friday. Five teams began the night atop the conference at 2-1.

Two of those teams squared off in a crosstown battle that not only featured Pennfield again, but the Harper Creek Beavers were looking to build off a win Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit over Hastings.

Our High School Basketball Game of the Night featured a few leads changes, scrappy defense, a game-tying three-pointer and key free throws that kept the fans in attendance on the edge of their seats.

It was an exciting game to broadcast and the recap is below along with all the scores from Tuesday night's action on the hardwood.

Also, don't forget to vote in our first "Listener Choice" game, where fans can choose what game we will broadcast on Tuesday, January 28th. There are four games to choose from.