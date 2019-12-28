HS Basketball – Second Day of “The Chuck” Brings Classic Battles

After a busy five-game Friday that culminated with our Game of the Night, six more games took to the historic floor at Chuck Turner Court for the second day of the 51st annual Chuck Turner Cereal City Showcase at the Central Field House.

The day featured Girls and Boys Basketball double-headers between Union City and St. Philip, Harper Creek and Lakeview, and concluding with Battle Creek Central and Pennfield.

Great games were had between all of the squads involved, including two 30-plus point performances, a battle of free throw supremacy and a 1,000-point plateau reached by one of the top players in the area on the Girls' hardwood.

All the scores from "The Chuck" are here with the recaps of our three Games of the Day on WBCK. There were also a pair of games at Climax-Scotts with Calhoun Christian on Saturday.