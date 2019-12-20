HS Basketball – Tigers Pass Panthers, Wins 3rd Straight

The first of eight South Central Athletic Association divisional battles for the St. Philip Fighting Tigers began Friday as they welcomed the rival Climax-Scotts Panthers to the Tiger Den.

The Tigers have had the upper hand in the rivalry as of late, winning five straight contests over the last two seasons. St. Philip heading into this early season contest with a two-game winning streak, both coming on the road.

Climax-Scotts earned their first win on the season earlier in the week over Tekonsha and had an opportunity to start a winning streak of their own.

It was a battle of two squads that are senior-laden with a limited roster size looking to prove their worth early in the season.

