HS Football – Bearcats Survive Back-and-Forth Battle with K-Central

In long rivalries, there are stories that may live a lifetime. Our first of two Week 6 Game of the Night contests will live up to more to come after a seesaw battle in the oldest rivalry in Michigan.

The Battle Creek Central Bearcats and the Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants gave us another classic in what is now the 116th edition of this rivalry. Just like last year, this one did not disappoint. It was a game that involved a three-minute run of points from one team, key defensive stops and pivotal turnovers that would determine the winner.

Check out the recap of this contest and all of the Friday night scores, including the area's undefeated squads - Lakeview and Olivet - continuing their winning ways. We also prepare you for the second game of Week 6 that takes to the airwaves Saturday afternoon.