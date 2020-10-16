HS Football – Beavers Pound The Ground in Road Win

In most High School Football rivalries you would see a few huge plays, some tension between the teams and a close outcome to the game. This Friday night was dominated by one side.

The Harper Creek Beavers and Marshall Redhawks were both at 2-2 heading into the contest. One of the teams came out of the locker room ready to execute their game plan, setting the tone for the rest of our Game of the Night. It almost flipped sides in the second half, but one team continued the trend for the remaining 24 minutes of the contest. One thing is for sure, the two teams combined for the most points in a game in the rivalry series that dates back to 1963.

Week 6 is on the horizon and one more game in our area remains in Vermontville Saturday. Three area teams were seeking to stay undefeated heading into the final week of the regular season. Two teams were still in search of their first win on the year. Check out the recap of our contest in Marshall along with all the Friday scores from Week 5 and get set for two Games of the Night on WBCK in the final regular season week.

Don't forget that the final Playoff Peek is on the way Monday on 953wbck.com and the WBCK app.