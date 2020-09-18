HS Football Game of the Night – Battle Creek Central at Lakeview

In the ever-changing world of sports, the trickle down continues into the High School ranks. On top of a COVID-19 pandemic, there's just one more change to the kickoff of our 2020 High School Football season.

Tonight's Game of the Night takes place at Lakeview as the Spartans take on the Battle Creek Central Bearcats to begin the shortened six-week sprint. The Spartans will look for their tenth straight regular season victory tonight after completing their second-ever undefeated regular schedule in school history.

Battle Creek Central went 3-6 last season, the identical record in three of the last four seasons. Compared to the other seasons in 2016 and 2017 in that time frame, the Bearcats were coming off of a 7-4 season and their first postseason appearance in a decade and postseason victory since 2004.

There two teams met in Week 4 last year at C.W. Post Field with the Spartans ending a two-game losing skid to the Bearcats in a dominate 27-13 contest.

This week begins our 2020 broadcast schedule for the season. Tonight's game has also been moved up due to the recent Eastern Equine Encephalitis case in Calhoun County. Join me and Jim Hughes for the call of the game at 4:35 p.m., online at 953wbck.com or download the WBCK to your smartphone or tablet. Also, players have been limited to two tickets each for spectators. If you miss the game live, we are simulcasting the game with Accessvision this weekend.

Here are the other games for Week 1 -

Harper Creek at Pennfield

Athens at Adrian Lenawee Christian - 8-Man Football

Bellevue at Colon - 8-Man Football

Bronson at Jonesville

Camden-Frontier at Climax-Scotts - 8-Man Football

Coloma at Delton

Galesburg-Augusta at Watervliet

Mattawan at Gull Lake

Hastings at Parma Western

Homer at Quincy

Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall

Olivet at Leslie

Union City at Reading

Tekonsha at Litchfield - 8-Man Football

Saturday, September 19th

North Adams-Jerome @ St. Philip - 8-Man Football