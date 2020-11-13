HS Football – Pennfield Heads East for Division 4 District Final

As the Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason continues on in football, several surprises have come in all of the divisions of 11- and 8-Man Football. Some for health reasons, others due to hitting their stride at the right time. In our area, one of the two teams remaining continue to impress as they make their deepest run since 2013.

Our Game of the Night on 95.3 WBCK will take us Williamston for a Division 4 District Final as the Pennfield Panthers take on the Hornets with a chance to make it to Regionals for the first time in seven seasons. After the Panthers started 1-2 on the year, including the other Game of the Night we had with them this season in Hastings, Pennfield has righted the ship and have won four of their last five games. To advance to this point, they were able to escape in a home shootout with fellow Interstate 8 rival Marshall 63-42 in the District Semifinals. Heading into the District Finals, Pennfield and Jackson Lumen Christi in Division 7 are the only I-8 teams remaining in the playoffs.

The Williamston Hornets have reached the playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons. They are also two years removed their State Semifinal appearance and their lone State title appearance came in 2010. They are the runner-up in the Capital Area Activities Conference's Red Division behind Mason, who also remains in the playoffs in Division 3.

Check out the preview of tonight's Game of the Night and see the other area team that remains in the postseason that is also in action tonight.