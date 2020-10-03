HS Football Recap – Long Drives Punish Panthers on the Road

The Pennfield Panthers and Hastings Saxons squared off for the first of two Week 3 broadcasts on 95.3 WBCK Friday night with position in the Interstate 8 Conference standings on the line.

Both squads entered the contest at 1-1 and moving in different directions after their Week 2 contests. For Pennfield, they looked to remove the mistakes that cost them an opportunity to start the season undefeated after falling 28-22 to Parma Western. Hastings was looking to continue their stellar play that gave them a 14-13 road win at Jackson Lumen Christi in come-from-behind fashion, holding the Titans scoreless in the second half.

Whoever would take the win in the game would put themselves in a second-place tie in the I-8 with Parma Western and Coldwater, the two top teams at 2-0, were both in non-conference play this week and are slated to battle in their regular season finales in Week 6.

There were several great games in the Friday portion of Week 3, including the home opener for Battle Creek Central, Lakeview looking to stay undefeated with a home battle with Kalamazoo Central, and Harper Creek looking to hand Lumen Christi back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015. All the scores and the recap of the Game of the Night can be found below. There's also a quick update on our Saturday Game of the Day at C.W. Post Field as we see the St. Philip Fighting Tigers for the first time in 2020.