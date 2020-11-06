HS Football Recap – Strong Rushing Stuns Spartans On The Road

It was an unseasonably warm playoff contest at Portage Northern Friday night. If there was anything hotter than the 60-plus degree night, it would be the hot feet of the Huskies top back that's heading to Northwestern next year.

Two power rushing attacks squared off in our Game of the Night on 95.3 WBCK in the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Division 2 District Semifinals with the Lakeview Spartans heading west to Huskie Stadium to battle the Huskies.

The Spartans were looking to extend their winning streak to five games over the Huskies in their first meeting since 2017. The tough and gritty defense at Lakeview had a daunting task in slowing down Northwestern-bound running back Anthony Tyus III. On the offensive side, the Purple and White were looking to keep their momentum with senior Jaden Simonson at the helm after their highest point total of the 2020 season.

One other City team was in action Friday night along with three other area squads to kick off the second week of the MHSAA Playoffs. Don't forget that there are two more playoff games Saturday, including Marshall and Pennfield tangling in a Division District Semifinal. Get all the scores so far and a recap of our Game of the Night in the video below.