Hudsonville Father Sentenced to Prison in Drowning Death of Teenage Son

Timothy Koets, a Hudsonville father and former professor at Grand Rapids Community College, has been sentenced to prison time in connection with the 2019 drowning death of his autistic teenage son.

WOOD-TV8 reports that 16-year-old Sam Koets, who had the cognitive ability of a toddler, died in the family's above ground pool in March of 2019.

Sam's father, Timothy Koets, was sentenced on one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of controlled substance obtained by fraud and one count of child abuse in the fourth degree Monday.

Reports at the time of the incident state that Sam was left unattended in the pool for at least an hour that day and that his arms were bound. WOOD-TV8 also reported that the child abuse charges stemmed from the conditions of Sam's basement bedroom, which were described as "deplorable" with dirty diapers and feces strewn about.

The charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud stemmed from authorities learning at that Tim and his wife Michelle continued filling their son's Ritalin prescription after his death.

Timothy Koets was sentenced Monday to 2-15 years in prison in connection to the death of his son. WZZM-13 reports that during sentencing, Judge Jon Hulsing told Koets:

Sam had value. The sanction will not restore Sam, but it will recognize that all humans have value. And because of the neglect that you committed, a valuable human has lost his life.

Michelle Koets previously served 21 days in jail for her involvement in the prescription drug fraud.