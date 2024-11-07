Hudsonville Ice Cream Debuts Two Holiday Flavors for Michigan to Enjoy

It did not take me long after moving to Michigan to learn that Hudsonville Ice Cream is a delicacy in Michigan. Folks who have called the Mitten State home for much longer than me are quick to tell you all about it, especially the Super Scoop.

Now, being from the South, it's tough to forget about Blue Bell - but Hudsonville may have just completely won me over with its latest holiday flavor release.

Two new flavors have been announced just in time for the holiday season - and to help you recover from an exhausting election season. Hudsonville, based in Holland, announced Monday that it is bringing back Peppermint Stick and introducing Campfire Cocoa for a limited time.

I'm a sucker for peppermint-flavored treats during the holidays: peppermint bark and the peppermint milkshake from Chick-fil-A are my headliners through December. I'm adding one more to the list in 2024 because nothing is stopping me from putting a tub of Peppermint Stick in my cart once I see it at the grocery store.

I'm also a chocolate fanatic. Heads up, if you haven't had Hudonsville's Mackinac Island Fudge ice cream, do yourself a favor and grab that. It's absurd how good it is.

Now there's Campfire Cocoa? Hot cocoa in ice cream form? Yes, please, and thank you.

Hudsonville has 26+ flavors depending on the season. While you're likely sure to find most options at major retailers like Meijer and Walmart, the brand offers the Scoop Locator to make sure you walk away with the flavor you're craving.

