Hundreds Being Monitored In Michigan For Coronavirus

Michigan Health officials confirm there are hundreds of people in Michigan being monitored for coronavirus.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed there are 325 people in Michigan under observation for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

All of the patients have either been to mainland China in the last two weeks or were passengers on a cruise ship where there were confirmed cases of coronavirus. MDHHS says all 325 patients are considered to at medium-risk for the disease.

Lynn Sutfin with the MDHHS confirmed all of the patients have been asked to self-quarantine at home to the best of their abilities as they are not high enough risk to need to be quarantined at a facility.

To date, there have been five people in Michigan tested for the virus by the CDC's standards, but all tests have returned negative.

All patients in Michigan are will be monitored for difficulty breathing, high fever, and/or cough.