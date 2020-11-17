Hunter Rescued Opening Day of Firearm Deer Season

Close call for an elderly hunter who had to be rescued while deer hunting near Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Opening day for the 2020 firearm deer season will be one that a 75-year-old man will surely not forget and neither will the rest of his hunting camp.

According to FOX 17, a missing hunter was reported to the Department of Natural Resources just before 7 p.m. Sunday, November 15 regarding a missing hunter.

The missing man was at a deer camp with family and friends at their hunting camp they have shared for the past 20 years that is located in Benzie County.

We all know the weather was really bad, especially near Lake Michigan, rain and high winds kept many hunters out of the woods and that was the decision that the hunters at this camp had made, except for one man.

At the end of the day the hunters at the deer camp realized that one of the men had not been seen since early in the morning when he left the camp.

A rescue team was put together by conservation officer Amanda McCurdy that consisted mainly of conservation officers who were in the area and the help of a United States Coast Guard helicopter.

The helicopter was the one that located the man's flashlight that was shining in the dark while a Michigan State Police K-9 unite zeroed in on the man that was rescued just before 9 p.m.

The man somehow got stuck in the mud along the lakeshore of Sleeping Bear Dunes. The man wasn't injured and did not need to be hospitalized.

One thing for sure while hunting, it is always good to let others know where you are hunting in case something goes wrong in the woods. Make sure to map out your locations and always let someone know where you are hunting. It helps to even create an emergency plan in case someone in your camp gets injured.