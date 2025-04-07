Aidan Hutchinson Provides Injury Update, Lions Mull Contract Extension

Detroit Lions fans have plenty of reasons to be buzzing about one of the team's biggest stars. Former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, a hometown product from the University of Michigan by way of Plymouth, had a big weekend in the news headlines.

Aidan Hutchinson Provides Injury Update

Firstly, it looks like Hutchinson is nearing a full return from the fractured tibia and fibula he suffered six months ago against the Dallas Cowboys. Hutchinson shared a brief video of a recent workout where he can be seen sprinting across a football field for the first time since the injury.

While Hutchinson has always had a bit of an awkward running style, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound pass rusher looks comfortable back on the field. It'll only be a few months until fans can see him chase after opposing quarterbacks once again.

Rumors Circulate On Potential Pass Rush Addition in Detroit

The Lions' defense needs to get healthy after a brutal 2024 season that saw an absurd number of players finish on Injured Reserve. The offseason can help take care of that. But even at full strength, it's no secret that one of the most important things on general manager Brad Holmes's to-do list is to pair Hutchinson up with another elite pass rusher.

Word through the rumor mill links Detroit to a pass rusher from the AFC North who would certainly boost the pass rush in the Motor City. But, no, it isn't Myles Garrett.

Instead, it's possible that Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson could soon become available via trade, especially as we get closer to the NFL Draft later this month. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named Detroit among five teams that could make a run at Hendrickson before the first round of the draft ends.

Hendrickson, who is looking for a roughly $30 million per year deal, has likely been priced out of Cincinnati, which invested heavily to keep quarterback Joe Burrow happy by re-signing receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contract extensions.

There's no real indication that the Lions will make such a trade, but it's well within the framework of how they have operated in recent years and fills a serious team need in a manner that can't be otherwise replicated. Either the Lions trade for a star like Hendrickson, or they hope a late first-round rookie, at best, can fill the role.

What About Hutchinson's Contract Extension?

Hutchinson is also looking for a contract extension, and it looks like he'll get it regardless of the market for elite pass rushers, which has skyrocketed this offseason. Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, two of the league's top pass rushers, signed massive extensions earlier this offseason, which only raises Hutchinson's price tag as a guy who shows the potential to play at their level.

As the Detroit Free Press reports, the Lions aren't shying away from the massive investment they'll soon have to make. Of course, Hutchinson's fifth-year option will be picked up soon (Travon Walker, the only player picked before Hutchinson in the 2021 NFL Draft, was just granted his today).

Still, Hutchinson's contract will likely come after Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons signs his next contract, which is sure to match, if not succeed, Garrett's.

However the chips may fall, the Detroit Lions will soon have one of the best pass rushers in the game healthy once again, complete with a raise and (hopefully) extra help on the field. It's a good weekend to be Aidan Hutchinson.

