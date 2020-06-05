“I Apologize” – Governor To Stylists And Barbers

Hundreds of barbers, hairstylists, and salon owners went into outrage mode early this week. Their anger is directed straight at Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Governor was asked about Michigan residents not being able to get their hair cut or styled since those businesses remain closed under her virus shutdown. The Governor responded by telling anyone in need of hair care to simply Google how to do it. You can imagine the response from any profession when a Governor tells the residents of a state they can just use a Googled do it yourself workaround to the professional service. The heat has been building. The Governor is now trying to turn it off. She’s appeared on a Detroit area radio show and claims that was an “offhand comment”. The Governor says that was not intended as an insult to the profession.

Quoting the Governor, “These are professionals who take it seriously and intimately interact with the public, and that's why we have to take this very seriously about how we proceed to keep people safe. “...So if my comment offended anyone, I apologize for that.” Many barbers and hairstylists are still not pleased since the Governor has allowed pet groomers to reopen but they’re still shut down. The Governor says having an effective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus may be a required element for a full reopening of the state.