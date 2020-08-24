‘I Was Sure That I Wasn’t Seeing It Right'; Man Wins $2 Million

"I scratched the ticket off and couldn't believe what I was seeing. I was sure that I wasn't seeing it right." The reaction of a Kent County man, but words that would likely come out of all of us if we won the lottery.

Then he followed that remark with an understatement, saying that winning $2 million in the Michigan Lottery's $2,000,000 Bonus instant game is a "life changer."

The Lottery says he chose to take the lump sum payout, which for $2 Million works out to about $1.3 Million.

"Winning is life changing for my family and I," said the player, who chose, like we probably all would, to stay anonymous. "I am going to put it all in the bank for now while we decide what to do with this money."

Given that there aren't too many things you can do in 2020, that's probably for the best, except for picking a good tax attorney and CPA.

The Lottery says the unnamed player bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, on Broadmoor in Kentwood.

It's funny how those of us who play the lottery think. My first thought is "good, that's not near me" (law of averages). The Lottery people could probably tell you if I'm right or wrong, but I'm not a big instant game player, but it probably doesn't matter much whether you pick the numbers or pick the scratch off, either way, it's more a stroke of luck for that anything else. But that doesn't stop me from thinking someone won my money, when the pot goes back to $1 Million in the Lotto 47.