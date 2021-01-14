I Would Entertain Michigan Democratic Party Call For 3 Michigan Republicans to Resign If…

There may be an issue or cause me and the Michigan Democratic Party can agree upon. I would at least entertain the request. According to reporting by the Metro Times Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party is calling for three Michigan Republicans to resign from Congress because they voted last week to support the challenges to the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden in two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Those three would be United States Representatives Tim Walberg of Tipton, Jack Bergman of Watersmeet and Lisa McClain of Bruce Township.

She believes that their concern for what happened during our last election, the one that over 1,000 signed sworn affidavits that they saw fraudulent behavior and very suspicious behavior. The one in which Biden received 16 million more votes than Obama did. The one in which Biden won a record low number of counties but won a record number of votes. According to the USA Today, the liberal-leaning Brookings Institution reported pm how many counties Biden really one:

On Dec. 8, the think tank updated its report with new data. The updated report showed that Biden won 509 counties, while Trump won 2,547 counties. Results from 28 counties have still not been finalized, per Brookings Institution. But according to the updated data, Biden won 16.7% of counties with finalized results. That represents a record-low proportion for a winning presidential candidate. Obama set the previous record in 2012 – with 689 counties, equal to 22%. Before that, he also set a record in 2008 with just 28% of counties, per NBC News.

Ms. Barnes, in a statement, wrote:

“Representatives Walberg, McClain, and Bergman’s actions have been nothing short of an attack on our democracy, a betrayal of those who they represent, and an attempt to overturn a legitimate election in favor of a wannabe authoritarian…Their conduct is a disgrace to the three Congressional districts they represent, and to all the people of Michigan. They each should resign — immediately.”

The statement went on to say:

“I hope the good people of Michigan’s 1st, 7th, and 10th Congressional districts see this blatant assault on our democracy, and their freedom, for what it is and join us in calling for the immediate resignation of Representatives Bergman, Walberg, and McClain”

Congressman Walberg’s spokesman Dan Kotman said that Ms. Barnes' statement was:

"yet another example of stunning hypocrisy…we can’t seem to find any statements from their party in 2017 and 2005 when House Democrats, including two from Michigan, similarly voted to object”

I wrote the Michigan Democratic Party the other day to inform them that I would certainly entertain their request and discuss it on my show if they were to do one thing and only one thing. That would be to call for Democrat U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi to resign and stand shoulder to shoulder in a sign of unity and state that when Pelosi tweeted the following:

Pelosi’s actions were:

“nothing short of an attack on our democracy, a betrayal of those who they represent, and an attempt to overturn a legitimate election”

Ms. Barnes can let the world know that Pelosi’s comments were a “disgrace” to her Congressional district “and to all the people of” California.

Ms. Barnes should ask and call for Nancy Pelosi to “resign — immediately.”

Ms. Barnes or the Democratic Party has not responded to my request as of the date of this publication, I will keep you posted.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595