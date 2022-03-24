It is the end of March and winter still has a hold on Michigan, some areas worse than others. If you go to the Mackinac Bridge website you see the following:

“Current Bridge Conditions Status: Bridge Closed - Weather Thursday, Mar 24 - 3:34 PM Due to the current weather conditions, the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic.”

If you could go across the Mackinac Bridge and travel 136 miles west you will get to Delta County, the home of Escanaba. Once there you will enter a winter wonderland. Whenever I see pictures showing the beauty of the winter I yearn to be there and experience it. When you actually experience an ice storm and the lose of power it is not as beautiful. I wonder how these hardy Uppers feel about these storms.

The following pictures are brought to us by Monika Kross and they are beautiful.

If you are unable to open the pictures please click on the following link: Monika Kross pictures. It is definitely worth it.

