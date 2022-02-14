Icon Patti LaBelle to Perform at Battle Creek’s FireKeepers May 20, 2022

The Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle, is coming to Battle Creek!

FireKeepers announced on Monday, February 14 that the original Lady Marmalade chanteuse is set to take the stage at the FireKeepers Event Center Friday, May 20, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale on March 5, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with ticket prices starting at $39. You can purchase tickets to the show through the FireKeepers Casino website or at the hotel's box office.

Patti LaBelle's career began in the 1960s when she was the lead singer and frontwoman of the group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. The group later changed its name to 'LaBelle'. The group became the first African-American vocal group to land the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and was the first pop group to play at the Metropolitan Opera House.

LaBelle's most memorable hit songs include: "Love, Need and Want You" (1981), "New Attitude" (1984), "Stir It Up" (1985), "Oh, People" (1986), "On My Own" ft. Michael McDonald (1986), "Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)" (1991).

Patti LaBelle is also the author of six books and created her own food and lifestyle brand "Patti's Good Life". She was also the host of "Patti LaBelle's Place" which showed her entertaining celebrity guests in her home and appeared in dozens of television shows.

Labelle is just as well known for her cooking as she's for her hit songs. She counts Elton John, Prince, and the Rolling Stones among celebrities she's prepared meals for.

Hearing Patti LaBelle’s powerful vocals in FireKeepers’ intimate setting will be an unforgettable experience, fans won’t want to miss. We are proud to be able to add Patti LaBelle to the list of iconic musicians and entertainers to perform at FireKeepers. ~Jim Wise, FireKeepers VP of Marketing.

