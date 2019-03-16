Icy Road Conditions Leaves Some Injured, Including MSP Trooper

A few people, including a Michigan State Police Trooper, suffered injuries Saturday morning amid icy conditions and slide-offs on I-94 in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says that they were first called to I-94 between mile markers 92 and 95 around 3:15am Saturday, where they found several slide-offs with one person suffering a minor injury. They were called again around 4:34am to I-94 between mile markers 93 and 94 to help with a crash involving several vehicles, including a semi-truck and a Michigan State Police vehicle.

I-94 had to be shut down as firefighters and other emergency responders investigated the accident, which had the south lane blocked and debris cluttering the north lane. Fire personnel found that two people had suffered minor injuries, including the MSP trooper who had been investigating an earlier accident.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital in Kalamazoo to be treated.

Fire crews were on the scene until about 6am to close the lanes, as police investigated the accidents and vehicles were removed.