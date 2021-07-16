Offensive lineman Taylor Moton (pictured), who played football and basketball as well as track and field in high school at Okemos HS and then later starred at Western Michigan, has signed a four year contract extension worth $72 million with the Carolina Panthers.

Media sources say that $43 million of that is guaranteed. Moton was the Panthers' designated franchise player this year. And had he not come to an agreement with the Panthers by 4pm on Thursday, he would've played under the franchise tag of just under $14 million for the 2021 season.

Get our free mobile app

The 6-5 and 325 pound Moton played his high school ball at Okemos HS from 2008 until 2012. He then moved on to Western Michigan University, where he set a Bronco record with 52 career starts on the offensive line.

He was then drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. And he's started 48 of the 64 career games he's played in. Had he not signed the tender and/or come to an agreement on an extension, he would have been an unrestricted free agent this off-season.