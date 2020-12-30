If Dr. Fauci Lied Once About Masks What Stops Him From Lying Again?

There has been renewed interest in Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases statement last March that there is no need for healthy people to wear masks. The video of that statement was from an episode of "60 Minutes" that aired on March 8, 2020. That interview was conducted by CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook.

Here is a transcript of their conversation is as follows:

LaPook: There's a lot of confusion among people and misinformation surrounding face masks, can you discuss that? Fauci: The masks are important for someone who's infected to prevent them from infecting someone else. Now, when you see people and look at the films in China and South Korea whatever, everybody's wearing a mask. Right now in the United States people should not be walking around with masks. LaPook: You're sure of it? Because people are listening really closely to this. Fauci: Right now, people should not be worried. There's no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you're in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet but it's not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often there are unintended consequences. People keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face. LaPook: And can you get some schmutz sort of staying inside there? Fauci: Of course, but when you think mask you should think of health care providers needing them and people who are ill. The people who when you look at the films of foreign countries and you see 85% of the people wearing masks that's fine, that's fine. I'm not against it if you want to do it that's fine.”

In June Dr. Fauci decided to come clean and inform everyone that his statement in March was really an untrue statement he made with the intent to deceive. In an interview with The Street when asked why we were not told to wear masks earlier Fauci stated:

“We were concerned the public health community, and many people were saying this, were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the N95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply,” Fauci told The Street. "We wanted to make sure the people, namely, the healthcare workers, who were brave enough to put themselves in harm's way to take care of people who you know were infected with coronavirus, and the danger of them getting infected. We did not want them to be without the equipment they needed."

It is really simple for me. Once you lie to me, whether you believe you were doing it for righteousness reasons or not, how am I ever supposed to believe you in anything you say after that lie?

We then have Fauci admitting to the New York Times in an article published on 12-24-20 that he shifts his "quietly shifting" the percentage of the American public he and other health officials believe must get the vaccine to achieve "herd immunity."

In the published story he stated:

"When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75%...Then, when newer surveys said 60% or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85."

Can anyone explain why a “scientist” would change their percentage of a population that needs to receive a vaccination to reach herd immunity based on polls?

Even a New York Times Opinion columnist Ross Douthat wrote:

"When you can't just 'trust the science' because the scientists keep lying to you and then saying, 'oh, that was just a noble lie, sorry about that”

When a New York Times opinion columnist and I agree something must be wrong!

Why did the New York Times feel it necessary to label Ross as an opinion columnist? Everything they write and publish is opinion. They stopped reporting the news and facts years ago.

