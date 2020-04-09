If You Have Recovered From Covid-19 Michigan Needs Your Plasma

Did you know that your plasma could save lives of seriously ill Covid-19 patients right now?

It's difficult sitting home all day, every day. Especially knowing that there are thousands of Michiganders suffering with Covid-19 and other than staying home, there's nothing we can do to help.

It turns out there is something we can do to help according to the Red Cross. You can donate your plasma to patients who are seriously ill if you have fully recovered from the coronavirus and meet the following criteria:

Are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 lbs.

Are in good health and feeling well.

Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 and meet specific laboratory criteria.

Must be symptom free for at least 14 days prior to donation.

How will your blood plasma help? The plasma from a person who has recovered from the virus is likely full of antibodies that can help another patient fight off Covid-19.

If you're interested in donating your blood plasma click here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app