With Memorial Day approaching, I think it's time to go over a few things. I love my country. I respect the heck out of our nation's flag. I am the dad that recites The Pledge Of Allegiance if I happen to be at my kids' school when they are doing so. I thank every single active military member and our amazing Veterans every time I come in contact with them. I am proud that these same values are instilled in the rest or our family.

When I was in elementary school, we were assigned the duty of raising and lowering the U.S. Flag each day. I thought it was a tremendous honor to do so. We learned the proper way to raise and lower the flag. Folding the flag the correct way was a enormous responsibility and I enjoyed the task.

What are your plans for the weekend? I enjoy the time I get to spend with friends and family. Of course we fire up the grill and have some laughs.

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 30. Without Memorial Day, there would be no Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is the day that we honor every man and woman that has given their lives for the United States. Please take time to recognize the fact that these men and women made the ultimate sacrifice for me and you.

Surprisingly, Memorial Day was not a holiday until 1968 and it is only one of a few days when the flag is ordered to fly half staff.

Retire Old Glory Honorably

When it comes to caring for the Red, White and Blue, there are some guidelines. You can get the info on the government's website

Is it time to retire your flag? You can contact the United States Flag Force LLC.

I met Shane Shaltry years ago. Shane lives locally in the Lansing area and has served our country proudly. Shane remains dedicated to the etiquette of the United States Flag. That's why he started the United States Flag Force LLC.

Shane will come to your home or place of business to replace your flag. He will do it the honorable way as he did while serving our country.

You can honor the men and women that have given the ultimate sacrifice many ways, and I think a new flag would be a great idea.