If Your State Rep Can’t Stay Out Of Trouble, He’s Going To Stay In Jail

Come on man.

If three strikes and you're out were a picture, this would totally be it.

Meet State Representative Jewell Jones. 11th House District (D - Inkster).

Perhaps you've seen some of his greatest hits.

And I'm not here to kick a man when he's down.

But bruh.

Where do we start with Rep Jewell Jones?

How about here. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That would make this video a solid ten part series. The below happened on I-96 in Livingston County.

Jones faced a judge on Wednesday (June 30) in connection to a drunk driving arrest on April 6. He was charged with resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol after his arrest.(clickondetroit)

This is all THIS YEAR.

And that's just part one.

After that arrest it get's better right?

Of course not. Our downward spiral continues at a strip club.

State Rep. Jewell Jones reported spending $221 in campaign dollars at a Dearborn strip club for a “constituent meeting,” according to a campaign finance disclosure released Monday. (MLive)

The meeting at said strip club happened back in March of this year. The above report happened in July. Let's remember his DUI/crash arrest happened back in April. He was in court in June for that.

And his official statement on it?

“We have (to) meet people where they’re at some times ... #HOLLA,” Jones told the Detroit News in an interview Monday. (MLive)

#HOLLA indeed.

But wait, there's more.

The final act in this circus of ridiculousness came on Tuesday, September 14th.

After allegedly violating his bond agreement for the third time, Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones has been taken into custody. The 26-year-old Representative had an alcohol tether, a device that monitors a person’s alcohol level in their sweat. The tether found alcohol in his system three separate times. (WLNS)

And the judge in his hearing has moved his pretrial to this Friday, September 17th.

