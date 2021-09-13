“I’m Outraged and I’ve Had Enough of Battle Creek’s Gun Violence”

Community activist Bobby Holley will hit the streets of Battle Creek this Thursday in several locations in an effort to stop gun violence.

“Whenever there is a gun in the midst of a conflict, “said Holley, “no matter how minor or survivable the circumstance, too often someone ends up dead or seriously injured.”

Holley will be taking to the streets on Thursday and Saturday this week and will take to the airwaves on Tuesday at 8:20 am on the WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins.

Bobby Holley-TSM Photo

Holley said “Time and again we are heartbroken by the news of another shooting, another killing, and part of our healing must be the conviction that we will do everything in our power to keep these tragedies in our community from happening. One program or policy alone is not going to significantly reduce gun violence, but rather, through comprehensive strategies, we can achieve safety in our homes, schools, and communities.”

Holley said he’s angry and sad that so many are trying to improve places like Claude Evans Park, and then the community takes two steps back due to violent shootings there.

“I’m outraged that every time we look around we have another homicide on our hands due to gun violence. Other are people injured, sometimes for life, and families caught up in grief. This violence must end. We should be able to live in our homes, send our children to school, and pray in our houses of worship, shop in our local malls, and walk through our streets, parks, and neighborhoods without being shot.”

Holley said it’s time to change our culture and our policies to stop the cycle of gun violence in Battle Creek.

“Just doing nothing will get us nowhere,” said Holley. “We all must get involved and try to prevent these killings. One life is one too many to be taken away by the wild and reckless use of handguns, so I’m taking it upon myself to be a crusader against all the rage of gun violence. I will try to get the help and support from the citizens of greater Battle Creek and we people will lead our city against gun violence.”

“I’m also encouraging all families who are victims of gun violence and unsolved murders not to ever give up and work hard within their ranks and stay on the justice system so your case won’t get put on the back burner. We live in a very violent society and acts of violence will never end unless we make it end. I’m in the streets to deliver a strong anti-gun message, hoping that others will follow my lead and take it upon themselves to bring love and peace and not more hate and death through gun violence.”

Bobby Holley will be at the following locations on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 to deliver his message.

4:00-4:20 pm Handover and Walters Street

4:35-4:55 pm Northside Drive and Washington Avenue

5:00-5:20 pm Claude Evans Park

5:35-5:55 pm Truth Drive and Parkway Drive

6:15-6:35 pm Rittenhouse and Washington Avenue

6:50-7:10 pm Post Avenue

On Saturday, September 17th, 2021, from 1-5 pm, Holley will be at other sites throughout the city of Battle Creek where gun violence has occurred.

