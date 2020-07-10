The wording is careful, but clear. The Michigan State Police is looking to hire "individuals who are uniquely different while working together as one". And the release goes on to say, the MSP is "seeking to hire people who believe in holding themselves accountable to forge authentic relationships, who want to make a difference in their communities, and want to provide the highest quality public service to all citizens throughout Michigan."

These are tough times to be hiring law enforcement officers, with every officer now under intense scrutiny. But after the heat of emotions calms, there is the reality of a need for law enforcement in our society. What shape and form that takes is yet to be determined.

At the same time, it's a fair question to ask, why anyone would even want to put themselves in the position and, in the line of danger. But there are good people who do, who want to keep us safe. If that sounds like you, here's what you need to know to join the Michigan State Police.

The minimum requirements for employment are as follows:

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age by recruit school graduation, of good moral character and have no felony convictions.

Must be a U.S. citizen and a Michigan resident at the time of graduation from the academy.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants must have a satisfactory driving record.

The job pays recruits approximately $3,800.00 per month and that includes health benefits during recruit school. The State says "the base salary increases to approximately $50,000 annually with a raise upon completion of one year. Recruits are also given an opportunity to select and know their post assignment prior to the start of recruit school."

The release says if you are interested, contact Trooper Kellie Shaffer at Shafferk * at * michigan.gov.