Indiana and Ohio Among Least Responsible States During Pandemic

A new study has ranked Indiana and Ohio as 2 of the worst states in the U.S. for this behavior...

Wearing a mask in public places and staying home as much as possible is the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Although these facts are constantly politicized and argued as false, the CDC and John Hopkins School of Medicine agree short of shutting everything down again, they are the best way get control of this virus in the U.S. The Truth About Insurance used data from the following key factors to come up with the rankings below,

YouGov recently released data on the percentage of American adults in each state who say they wear a face mask when in public. The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) is tracking the average number of people staying at home instead of venturing into public. The number of coronavirus tests per 100,000 residents is pulled from data provided by the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

The 10 LEAST Responsible States During the COVID-19 Pandemic

#10 – Irresponsible: Oklahoma

#9 – Irresponsible: Kentucky

#8 – Irresponsible: Missouri

#7 – Irresponsible: South Dakota

#6 – Irresponsible: Alabama

#5 – Irresponsible: Indiana

#4 – Irresponsible: Ohio

#3 – Irresponsible: Idaho

#2 – Irresponsible: Kansas

#1 – Most Irresponsible: South Carolina

Looking specifically at our neighbors to the South. Only 36% of Hoosiers are wearing masks with 20.1% staying home when possible. On the bright side, Indiana isn't doing too bad in the testing department with 6,454 tests per 100 thousand residents.

Only 33% of Buckeyes are wearing masks while 21.1% of residents are staying home when possible. Ohio is also in the bottom 10 for testing with only 5,823 per 100 thousand residents.

As of July 22nd, 2020 at 6:45 A.M. Michigan has 83,184 Covid-19 Cases. Ohio has 77,215 and Indiana only 59,344. Yes, Michigan has more Covid-19 cases overall but Indiana and Ohio are experiencing a stronger second wave than Michigan.

Indiana had 737 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours and Ohio reported an additional 1,047 over that same time period.

The most responsible states are appear to be the ones that learned the hard way. Almost all of these states were hit the hardest in March and April.

The 10 MOST Responsible States During the COVID-19 Pandemic

#10 – Responsible: Illinois

#9 – Responsible: Nevada

#8 – Responsible: Connecticut

#7 – Responsible: California

#6 – Responsible: Alaska

#5 – Responsible: Massachusetts

#4 – Responsible: Rhode Island

#3 – Responsible: District of Columbia

#2 – Responsible: New Jersey

#1 – Most Responsible: New York