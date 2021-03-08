Indiana Hockey Great Located Safe After Being Missing In Michigan

Update: FOUND! The family of Terry McDougall says he has been located and is safe after being missing for two days.

Read the original article below

A Fort Wayne Komets legend went missing in Flint, Michigan Friday evening after his vehicle became disabled and was towed.

The family of 67-year-old Terry McDougall says the hockey great went missing following a hit-and-run accident at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday (March 5) in Flint, Michigan. McDougall's vehicle became inoperable following the accident. Terry made arrangements to have the vehicle towed by Complete Towing. Terry McDougall has not been seen or heard from since.

Get our free mobile app

Courtesy of the family of Terry McDougall

The family of Terry McDougall filed a missing person report with Flint Police Department on Saturday, March 6.

Terry was likely wearing a black Columbia coat and blue jeans with black and grey tennis shoes at the time he went missing.

Terry is described as a 67-year-old white male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 235 pounds, with white to grey hair.

Anyone with information on Terry McDougall's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.

ATTENTION ALL KOMET FANS: Please help if you have any information or share this post to help reach as many people as... Posted by Fort Wayne Komets on Monday, March 8, 2021

Terry McDougall’s jersey #19 was retired by the Fort Wayne Komets in January 2017. He played seven consecutive seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets, from 1975 to 1982, and was a team leader in points, also being named the IHL’s Most Valuable Player in the 1978-79 season.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America