Indiana Man Busted Going 213 MPH in a Lamborghini

I should begin by telling you a little bit about driving in Indianapolis. This is the town known for speed. It is the home of the Indianapolis 500 after all. However, the speed limit is notoriously low. I-465 is an 8 to 10 lane highway that circles Indianapolis. For some reason, the maximum speed on this giant road way is 55 MPH. That frustrates many drivers in Central Indiana. With that being said, it's not unusual to see drivers weaving in and out of traffic doing 65 - 70 MPH. Then there's 33-year-old Gabriel Sleiman.

Sleiman uploaded a video to youtube showing off his beautiful black Lamborghini hitting 213 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. In the video he uploaded last November he stops his sports car in the left lane then guns it to see how fast he can reach top speed. The video got the attention of the Indiana State Police which lead to an investigation according to the Indy Star,

A follow-up investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists was able to estimate the Lamborghini passed another vehicle at a speed of 198 mph.

The number of people that record themselves breaking a law and then uploads that video to social media is mind boggling these days. Sleiman is now face reckless driving charges. The Indy Star reported that the suspect has paid 15 speed related citations since 2006.

It's likely that the incriminating video has since been removed as we have not been able to locate it. However, we did find this video of the alleged lapping Lambo.

