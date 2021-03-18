Touching Reason Indiana Shelter Pup’s Adoption Fees Were Waived

This overlooked puppy at an Indiana animal shelter is getting help from an unlikely source and it may be the most heartwarming story of the day.

Imagine how scary it can be for animals at shelters. All the noises from animals wishing to be on the outside from their cages and who just want a home of their own. Parker wound up at the Shelbyville/Shelby County Animal Shelter after being found on the streets. No one ever came to claim him as he sat and waited. Now an incredibly generous donation will change his life for the better.

The Shelbyville/Shelby County Animal Shelter recently received a touching letter

Thank you all for all your kindness and service within our community and for all the pets you help find forever homes for. 2021 Wings Day, Remembering Nolan Parker on March 14, 2021. On behalf of a dear and beloved friend, teammate, classmate, and so much more....Please accept this donation to pay the adoption fee for a very deserving dog without their forever home. May the spirit of Nolan live on in the community and help this dog find the love Nolan would want it to have and would have given.

In Loving Memory of Nolan Parker

The shelter named Parker in memory of the special person that was lost and whose memory has paved the way for him to have the life he deserves. He is now available for adoption at the Indiana-based shelter, located southwest of Indianapolis. His adoption fees have been waived by those whose lives were touched by Nolan Parker.

