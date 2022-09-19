An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up.

Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

Launch Entertainment, Facebook

Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,

With the growing number of families in the Grand Rapids area, Launch saw the need for a full-family entertainment center. Now more than ever, families are looking toward experiences together and Launch is the perfect venue for those awesome experiences.

According to GRBJ, the entertainment facility will reopen in fall of 2022 with trampoline courts, bowling, laser tag, rock climbing, ropes courses, arcade games, pizza, a bar, and more.

Launch Grand Rapids says they'll have more than 30 arcade games for guests to play.

Oooh, you had me at bar! So sounds like Launch is not just a place for kiddos, but for people of all ages to enjoy!

With the recent closure of Catch Air, another indoor playground in Grand Rapid, its nice to learn another option for family fun is opening up.

When Launch originally opened back in early 2020, there had been talk about an XP Arena coming to the facility, which would blend virtual reality with mental and physical endurance "with obstacles of varying difficulty designed to test strategy, speed, agility, awareness, and bravery."

We'll have to see if the XP Arena is still planned for the Grand Rapids location! For updates, follow Launch Grand Rapids on Facebook.

While an exact opening date has not been announced. Launch GR is advertising a Halloween Party that will take place on Oct. 29, 2022.

Launch Entertainment was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Rob Arnold and former NFL star and three-time Super Bowl champion Ty Law, who also played football at the University of Michigan. Since then, franchises have opened up across the county, including here in Michigan. Launch currently has locations in Lansing, Westland, Sterling Heights, Novi, and Ann Arbor.