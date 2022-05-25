Just in time for Summer, it looks like the Portage area will have a new option for keeping the kids entertained.

Recently announced on Facebook, a new play center, called HTN Play Center, is hoping to open in the Portage area in June of this year.

What to Expect

HTN Play Center is promising to offer an indoor playground along with French baked goods and Vietnamese foods too.

While they haven't posted any photos of their indoor playground just yet, they did share this computer-generated inside look:

They do, however, have their full menu available on their website for their French Bakery and Vietnamese eatery. In what looks like a separate dining room, you'll be able to order everything from Boba tea to freshly baked croissants to pork sandwiches. See their full menu here.

What About Pricing?

For entry, there are a few different options.

The VIP Membership. This membership includes 10 visits per month, 3 hours of play, discounts on special events and on dining, and more. The cost varies depending on how many children you're signing up but, it ranges between $42 to $77 per month. The Friendly Membership. This membership includes 5 visits per month, 2 hours of play, and 50% off socks. The price is $30 per child per month. One Time Admission. This tier costs $15 per child during the week and $17 per child during the weekend. The admission cost comes with a free pair of socks but doesn't specify whether or not there's a time limit.

You can find all information about memberships here.

The HTN Play Center's targeted opening date is June 4th at 653 Romence Rd in Portage. But, of course, things can change. Find any and all updates on their Facebook page.

Wanting to stay outdoors? There are a few options in the SW Michigan area:

