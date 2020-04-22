Information About Michigan’s New Auto Insurance Law

Michigan’s new auto insurance law goes into effect after July 1st. Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox said in a statement that this new law:

allows Michigan drivers to choose which auto insurance plan will best meet their family’s budget and needs, which is especially important during these challenging economic times...DIFS live, online town halls will enable Michiganders to learn about their choices and have their questions answered.”

For those of us who have policies that renew after July 1st Michigan drivers will need to determine and choose the amount of coverage that best suits their family's needs.

Under the new insurance law, Michigan drivers will need to choose a level of personal injury protection, medical coverage and also determine the level of bodily injury coverage that best protects their family.

According to Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Michigan drivers who participate in their town hall meetings will learn about their upcoming choices and will also have the opportunity to submit questions to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services insurance analysts.

The Townhalls will take place on:

Virtual Town Hall Information - Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall Information - Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall Information - Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Town Hall Information - Tuesday, April 28 at 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall Information - Thursday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall Information - Monday, May 4 at 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall Information - Wednesday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

If you would like to participate in the above town halls go to DIFS Consumer Guides and Resources site.

You can also call 833-ASK-DIFS (275-3437) or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov, or visit: www.michigan.gov/autoinsurance for more information.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595