Ingham County Jail Escapee Has Calhoun County Ties

A 32-year-old man that was able to escape the Ingham County Jail late last week has been charged in an assault case in July in Calhoun County.

On Friday, November 13th, a deputy at the Ingham County Jail had discovered that Michael McKerchie had escaped from his cell during a routine check just after 5:30 a.m. Authorities discovered that after dismantling the mattress and conforming it to a sleeping body, the frame of a daylight window was also disassembled to allow him to escape.

Deputies later received a call of a stolen vehicle not far from the jail, and video surveillance form the home showed what may have been McKerchie before the theft. Investigators have identified that McKerchie was spotted fleeing the jail grounds around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12th. The stolen vehicle is a blue-green 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with the Michigan license plate DRW 9448. The truck also has a unique deer-fish hook decal on the rear window's driver side (shown above). The bed of the truck has a Tonneau cover.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, McKerchie was arrested on September 21st for multiple charges, including Unlawful Driving Away of a Vehicle, Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment, and Resisting and Obstructing. He was held on a quarter-million dollars in bond.

He was also held on bond in a Calhoun County case from July and the bond has since been revoked because of the new charges and could have potentially returned to the Calhoun County Jail. McKerchie was arrested July 19th in Springfield after assaulting three women before fleeing in a vehicle when Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies arrived. McKerchie had driven through multiple yards before crashing into a tree, leaving on foot before he was tracked down by K-9 units. He received a total of four counts - Malicious Destruction of Property, Aggravated Assault and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing Justice.

This is also not the first time McKerchie has escaped police custody. According the Michigan Department of Corrections, McKerchie has escaped a juvenile facility in Washtenaw County in 2006 and has tacked on other charges as an adult in Kent and Allegan counties, on top of the new charges in Calhoun and Ingham counties.

Multiple agencies are hoping that you may be able to assist in McKerchie's capture. Ingham County authorities believe that he may be fleeing towards Otsego, Battle Creek or into Indiana. Call your local law enforcement agency if you have any information on McKerchie's whereabouts.