Ingham Health Officer Asking Schools to Pause In-Person Classes

According to the Lansing State Journal, The Ingham County Health Department is saying that schools should "suspend in-person classes after spring break as a precaution to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19."

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail issued a recommendation that schools move to remote learning for grades 6-12 for one week. (Lansing State Journal)

With all the numbers going up here in Michigan and so many families on spring break this week, there's no doubt that in-person classes should be put on hold for at least one if not two weeks.

The Lansing State Journal tells us that this recommendation is a result of Ingham county's 15.2% positivity rate. They report that, "nine people died of the virus last week and roughly 150 people are hospitalized."

Just think of all the untested families coming back to this area from spring break. You have to focus on students' safety at all area schools. We all think it's important to keep students safe and at home for the week of April 12 just to help stop the spread of the virus.

Every district except for Lansing in the Ingham Intermediate School District, which includes Holt, Okemos, East Lansing, Mason, Haslett, Williamston, Waverly, and others, will move middle and high schools students to remote learning next week. Linda Vail recently said, looking at our vaccination rates I am really hopeful. We are at a turning point in the pandemic. (Lansing State Journal)

With more and more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, it will someday get to the point where we can get back to some form of normalcy not only here in Michigan, but all across the country as well.