Inside the Harriet Quimby House

The first American woman to receive a pilot's license was Michigan's own Harriet Quimby from Manistee County.

William & Ursula Quimby moved to Bear Lake (now Arcadia Township) in 1867. In 1874, they bought this property; the following year Ursula gave birth to Harriet.

In 1887 when Harriet was in her early teens, her family packed up and moved to California. She became a writer, cranking out travel articles and screenplays, some of which were made into films by silent movie director D.W. Griffith. By 1911, she had become interested in aviation and received her pilot's license on August 1. Not only was she the first American woman to receive a pilot's license, but also the first woman to fly across the English Channel.

Harriet was 37 years old when she died on July 1, 1912; the aircraft she was flying "unexpectedly pitched forward for reasons still unknown". She and a passenger were ejected from their seats and, with no parachutes (as they were still in the experimental stage), plunged to their deaths. She was buried in New York. The house where Harriet spent her childhood has surprisingly not been renovated or modernized. Its original rustic appearance is thankfully being preserved.

I’ve written about this before – but now, you’ll be able to see inside this old homestead. It’s a mess, and it looks like others lived here sometime in the last number of decades and left a bunch of junk behind.

If you care to visit - and you should - don't rely on addresses; I found a handful of different addresses and all were close, but wrong. You'd be better off following the co-ordinates: N 44° 27.455 W 086° 12.116. Just add that into Google Maps and it'll take you to the exact spot. It's on Erdman Road, between Nelson Rd. & Norconk Rd.

HARRIET QUIMBY