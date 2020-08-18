Insulation Machine Catches Fire, Firefighter Treated for Exhaustion

An equipment fire at a plant in Fort Custer was put out, but sent one Battle Creek firefighter to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters responded to Motus Integrated Technologies, the former Janesville Acoustics plant, on Logistics Drive just after 1 p.m. on August 17th. The fire was able to creep through the roof as firefighters arrived, but was suppressed mainly by the on-site sprinkler system. Four stations responded to the initial commercial fire alarm.

The machine that caught fire was a processor for manufacturing hopper for automotive insulation. All 170 employees at the facility were able to evacuate safely.

An estimated cost of damage from the fire is still being determined. A Battle Creek firefighter was taken to a local hospital for overexertion and heat exhaustion battling the fire.