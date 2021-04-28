Insurrectionist Wanted by FBI Threatened Calhoun Co Dispatcher’s Life

A New York man arrested for his actions during the insurrection at the nation’s capitol made personal threats to a dispatcher in Calhoun County the day before the violence.

The FBI says Jonathan Munafo identified himself as “Yankee Patriot” when calling the Calhoun County Dispatch center on January 5, 2021. And it wasn’t just one call. It was nearly 150 calls spread over a period of several hours.

Munafo was demanding to speak with a deputy and tied up communications to the dispatch center. Court documents claim Munafo threatened a Calhoun County Dispatcher during that series of calls the night before the capitol takeover. Even to the point of personally identifying the dispatcher and relaying personal details about the dispatcher’s private life. Munafo is accused of not only threatening the dispatcher's life but the lives of the dispatcher's family as well.

Munafo was on the F.B.I.'s 10 most wanted list for attacking a law enforcement officer multiple times, stealing a riot shield, and attempting to smash a window using a flag pole. He is also facing charges in a separate case for allegedly violating several federal criminal laws during the Capitol insurrection.

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice

Munafo was arrested last week in Orlando, Florida. It was during their follow-up investigation where FBI agents learned of Munafo’s computer searches which included targeting Calhoun County in general, the County Sheriff’s Department, retail firearms outlets, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Munafo allegedly made the threatening phone calls to Calhoun County Dispatch while at a truck stop in Dunn, North Carolina.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.