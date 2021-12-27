A Dome, A Chalet & A Church: 3 Interesting Homes For Sale In West Michigan

Zillow

2022 is shaping up to be another big year for Michigan real estate. The metro was recently forecasted as one of the countries hottest housing markets. Realtor.com placed Grand Rapids-Wyoming at 26 out of 100 for being the countries hottest housing market. 

Would you consider something more unusual as a new place? How about a dome?  Would you like to live in a chalet? What about a restored church? Here are 3 interesting homes for sale right now in West Michigan.

A Dome For A Home

Located at 2886 125th Avenue in Allegan, this 6 Bedroom, energy-efficient Dome House is on 8 acres.

Zillow-Five Star Real Estate Lakeshore LLC 616-355-3737 John A Kruithoff

Built with 16-inch-thick insulated walls and insulated windows makes for lower heating and cooling costs. The unique design of this house makes it spacious on all floors.

The main floor has a large kitchen with island, new appliances and slider to back yard deck, a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath with a whirlpool tub. Also, a 2nd full bath, laundry, and large living room with a beautiful stairway to the upper level.

The upper level has a 38 ft. balcony overlooking the living room, 2 large bedrooms with a full bath in between. The lower level includes a family room, game/hobby room, utility and storage rooms, and 3 bedrooms, one having a slider walk-out to the back yard.

An extra-large attached garage has an upper level for plenty of storage. A 32'x48' pole building has 3 garage doors, 220 power and hard piped for an air compressor.

A Chalet For Your Shingle

A 3,000 square foot chalet can be found at 1706 Barry Street in Hudsonville. This unique property has many possibilities.

Zillow-Jacob Rolf-Keller Williams GR East 616-575-1800 Richard Cook
This chalet style home is truly one of a kind featuring TWO houses on ONE property!!!

Beautiful and private on almost 2 acres. The main home boasts 3 beds, 1 and a 1/2 baths and a large stone fireplace in the living area.

The second home has great income potential, mother-in-law suite or for guests! It is set up with 2 full apartments; the upper unit is a 1 bed 1 bath studio; the lower unit is 1 bed, 1 bath with a kitchen and living area.

Built in 1971, this really is a property you need to see - Very hard to put into words!

Praying For A New Home

 At 411 Ten Mile in Sparta, you'll find this church ready for a restoration. The current church with living quarters in the basement with open floor plan has plenty of space in the dining room and living room area.

Zillow-Kurt Dawdy-Five Star Real Estate (Ludington) Richard A Dawdy

The space offers a large kitchen with work area. 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Laundry room area as you come down the stairs to the living area.

The property offers the main floor sanctuary and upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms with bathrooms.

This property is just over an acre corner lot with 2 stall attached garage and a 32 x 52 pole barn with 14' sides that was built in 1984 with 10' overhead door and an 8' overhead door too for extra storage.

At one point the sanctuary was a basketball court and was converted back to a sanctuary in 1997. Make an appointment to see this place as it has all types of potential and being sold ''AS IS'' only 3.4 miles west of US 131.

