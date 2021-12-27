2022 is shaping up to be another big year for Michigan real estate. The metro was recently forecasted as one of the countries hottest housing markets. Realtor.com placed Grand Rapids-Wyoming at 26 out of 100 for being the countries hottest housing market.

Would you consider something more unusual as a new place? How about a dome? Would you like to live in a chalet? What about a restored church? Here are 3 interesting homes for sale right now in West Michigan.

A Dome For A Home

Located at 2886 125th Avenue in Allegan, this 6 Bedroom, energy-efficient Dome House is on 8 acres.

Built with 16-inch-thick insulated walls and insulated windows makes for lower heating and cooling costs. The unique design of this house makes it spacious on all floors.

The main floor has a large kitchen with island, new appliances and slider to back yard deck, a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath with a whirlpool tub. Also, a 2nd full bath, laundry, and large living room with a beautiful stairway to the upper level.

The upper level has a 38 ft. balcony overlooking the living room, 2 large bedrooms with a full bath in between. The lower level includes a family room, game/hobby room, utility and storage rooms, and 3 bedrooms, one having a slider walk-out to the back yard.

An extra-large attached garage has an upper level for plenty of storage. A 32'x48' pole building has 3 garage doors, 220 power and hard piped for an air compressor.

A Chalet For Your Shingle

A 3,000 square foot chalet can be found at 1706 Barry Street in Hudsonville. This unique property has many possibilities.

This chalet style home is truly one of a kind featuring TWO houses on ONE property!!!

Beautiful and private on almost 2 acres. The main home boasts 3 beds, 1 and a 1/2 baths and a large stone fireplace in the living area.

The second home has great income potential, mother-in-law suite or for guests! It is set up with 2 full apartments; the upper unit is a 1 bed 1 bath studio; the lower unit is 1 bed, 1 bath with a kitchen and living area.

Built in 1971, this really is a property you need to see - Very hard to put into words!

Praying For A New Home

At 411 Ten Mile in Sparta, you'll find this church ready for a restoration. The current church with living quarters in the basement with open floor plan has plenty of space in the dining room and living room area.

The space offers a large kitchen with work area. 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Laundry room area as you come down the stairs to the living area.

The property offers the main floor sanctuary and upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms with bathrooms.

This property is just over an acre corner lot with 2 stall attached garage and a 32 x 52 pole barn with 14' sides that was built in 1984 with 10' overhead door and an 8' overhead door too for extra storage.

At one point the sanctuary was a basketball court and was converted back to a sanctuary in 1997. Make an appointment to see this place as it has all types of potential and being sold ''AS IS'' only 3.4 miles west of US 131.