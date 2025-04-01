Here’s Where to Find and Book Michigan’s Most Interesting Airbnb

Many Michiganders may look to keep their summer vacations in-state in 2025. Luckily, there are plenty of places across the state worth exploring, especially when the weather is nice.

While Airbnbs have lost some popularity over the years due to overbearing rules and high prices, a unique stay can really add to a summer vacation experience. After all, if a luxury hotel adds to the vacation experience, why not give an exciting Airbnb a shot and get some added privacy and space?

Get our free mobile app

This is Michigan's Most Interesting Airbnb

Michigan is home to many great Airbnbs, from bizarre and unique to cozy and familiar. But the most interesting should have a bit of everything, save for the bizarre qualities. Still, Michigan's most interesting Airbnb offers its guests a bit of everything and then some.

Love Exploring named the most interesting Airbnb in all 50 states and their choice for Michigan certainly fits the bill. The house is dubbed 'Seeblick Haus' and is located in Northport, Michigan, on the Leelanau Peninsula.

Seeblick Haus is in the top 5% of Airbnbs and has a 5.0 rating with nearly 100 total reviews. The house sits on a 12-acre lot that has a 270-degree view of the Grand Traverse Bay, a 17-minute walk to Lake Michigan and a 5-minute drive to the city of Northport.

The secluded home, which is owned by a Detroit architect and University of Michigan instructor, does have some of those hard rules: Children must be at least 8 years old, the property cannot be used for events, nor can guests throw parties. Still, all of the base amenities and a few luxuries are included for up to four guests to enjoy.

READ MORE: Quiet Michigan Coastal Town Perfect for a Summer Getaway

READ MORE: Quiet Michigan Coastal Town Perfect for a Summer Getaway

It should be noted that July at the Seeblick Haus is fully booked and June and August don't have much availability either.